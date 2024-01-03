en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Sun Rings in New Year with Powerful X5.0 Solar Flare: Most Intense Since 2017

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Sun Rings in New Year with Powerful X5.0 Solar Flare: Most Intense Since 2017

As the world bid farewell to 2023, our central star, the Sun, decided to leave its mark with a spectacular display. At 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 31, 2023, a powerful X5.0 class solar flare erupted from the Sun’s surface, a spectacle that was beautifully captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). This X5.0 flare, a burst of intense radiation, was not only the most significant solar event of the year but also the most powerful flare observed since an X8.2 flare back in September 2017.

A Glimpse into the Solar Events

The flare originated from a region on the Sun that had previously produced an X2.8 flare on December 14, 2023. Solar flares, such as these, are capable of disrupting radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals. They can also pose significant risks to spacecraft and astronauts. The SDO’s mission aims to understand the Sun’s influence on Earth and near-Earth space by studying the solar atmosphere and monitoring solar activity continuously.

The Solar Flare: A Beacon of Solar Cycle 25

This solar flare is a part of the ongoing solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity that began in early 2022 and is expected to last until late 2024. The Sun follows an 11-year cycle, and as it approaches the height of its cycle, the frequency of solar flares increases. These flares, particularly X-class flares like the recent X5.0, are the most powerful and can lead to disruptive geomagnetic storms, resulting in stunning images of the Sun’s hyperactive corona.

Forecasting the Sun’s Activity

The flare was captured in extreme ultraviolet light, colorized in yellow and orange to highlight the extremely hot material in flares. Given the current solar activity and the magnetic complexity of the sunspot group AR3536, which was responsible for this flare, there is a high likelihood of additional large flares. The forecast for the next 24 hours includes a 99% chance for C flares, a 60% chance for M flares, and a 25% chance for X flares.

Following this event, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center is carefully considering the potential impact of the flare’s associated Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) on Earth. This includes the possibility of a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm occurring as early as January 2. Such events are reminders of the interconnectedness of our planet with the celestial bodies that surround us and the importance of continued monitoring and understanding of our Sun.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JPMorgan's DocLLM: A Game-Changer in Document Understanding

By BNN Correspondents

ISRO's NSIL to Launch GSAT-20 Satellite on SpaceX Falcon-9 in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications

By Muthana Al-Najjar

High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance ...
@Health · 21 mins
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance ...
heart comment 0
TFAP2 Genes: Unraveling Their Crucial Role in Midfacial Development

By Muthana Al-Najjar

TFAP2 Genes: Unraveling Their Crucial Role in Midfacial Development
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis

By BNN Correspondents

Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Interplay Between Gene Expression and Energy Metabolism

By Israel Ojoko

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Interplay Between Gene Expression and Energy Metabolism
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Gene Regulation and Metabolism

By Muhammad Jawad

Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Gene Regulation and Metabolism
Latest Headlines
World News
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
12 seconds
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
33 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
58 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
58 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
2 mins
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
2 mins
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
2 mins
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
2 mins
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app