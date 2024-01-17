Sun Foods Acquires Former Walmart Location in Brooklyn Center

In an undeniable turn of events, Brooklyn Center's former Walmart location finds new life as it is acquired by local ethnic grocery store, Sun Foods. The property, located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing, was sold by Walmart's real estate trust for a significant $8.2 million, under the name Sun Empire. This development comes less than a year after the closure of the Walmart that had ironically been a part of the Brooklyn Center community since April 2011.

Walmart's Closure: A Community's Loss

The closure of Walmart in January 2022 was a severe blow to the locale. The retail giant that was once valued at an estimated $11 million, resulted in the loss of around 420 jobs. The city manager of Brooklyn Center described the situation as 'devastating', marking it as a significant economic setback for the area.

Sun Foods Acquisition: A New Dawn

The Sun Foods acquisition news was first reported by CCX Media. The new store is set to span a massive 180,000 square feet, well in place of the former Walmart location. This move is seen as a major development and a beacon of positive change for the community.

Reviving the Local Economy

The closure of Walmart not only impacted local businesses but also sparked fears of a food desert in the area. However, with Sun Foods stepping in, the community can finally breathe a sigh of relief. More than 350 workers, who were affected by the shutdown, now have a renewed sense of hope as Sun Foods promises to revive the local economy and fill the void left by Walmart.