Summit County Breaches Housing Crisis with Innovative Employee Housing Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Summit County Breaches Housing Crisis with Innovative Employee Housing Initiative

Summit County, Colorado, is taking an innovative approach to its housing crisis by incorporating employee housing into the construction of a new transit headquarters for the Summit Stage free bus service. The project, a replacement for the outdated facility built in 1997, will include 10 living units designed specifically for transit employees. The estimated cost of the project is $43 million, with an impressive 80% funded by grants.

Aiming to Attract and Retain Skilled Bus Drivers

The initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at attracting and retaining skilled bus drivers. By offering competitive salaries and convenient, well-designed housing, Summit County is looking to provide an appealing package to potential employees. The current grants are specifically allocated for transit infrastructure, and the county plans to fund the housing components through other grants or its own budget.

Enhancing Living Experience for Employees

The 400-square-foot units will be fully equipped, providing a comfortable and appealing living experience for the employees. Each unit will come with a kitchen, washer, dryer, and a balcony that offers a view of the mountains. This thoughtful design aims to create a living environment that complements the natural beauty of Colorado.

Preparing for a Future Transition

Beyond the immediate benefits, the building will also be prepared for a future transition to a fully electric bus fleet. This forward-thinking approach indicates Summit County’s commitment to sustainable transportation. Construction is set to begin in late 2024 with completion expected in 2026, marking a significant step in the county’s efforts to address its housing crisis and improve local transportation.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

