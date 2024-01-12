Summit Carbon Solutions Challenges Kossuth County Over Pipeline Ordinance

Summit Carbon Solutions LLC has filed a lawsuit against Kossuth County and its board of supervisors, contending that the county's pipeline permitting and safety ordinance hinders the construction of its carbon dioxide pipeline in the region. The company maintains that local regulations are rendered void by state and federal laws, specifically pointing to the federal Pipeline Safety Act and the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Local Ordinance vs Federal Framework

The crux of Summit Carbon Solutions' argument is that the local ordinance seeks to supersede the regulatory framework set forth by Congress, a responsibility that has been entrusted to the Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). The lawsuit demonstrates the tension between local regulations and the broader state and federal authority that governs pipeline safety and permitting issues.

At its core, the case underscores the delicate balance governments must strike between preserving local autonomy and adhering to broader state and federal guidelines. Attorneys representing Burleigh and Emmons counties in North Dakota have defended similar local ordinances, arguing they provide reasonable safeguards for residents while still enabling pipeline development. Conversely, Summit Carbon Solutions asserts that regulations relying on exceptions to the rules are clearly preempted by state law.