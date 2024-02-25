Summer J Hart Illuminates Portland with 'Boomhouse' Poetry and Tapestry Art

On a brisk evening in Portland, the air buzzes with anticipation as attendees gather at Hannaford Hall, USM for an event that promises to intertwine the threads of poetry and visual art in a unique tapestry of literary expression. Summer J Hart, an artist and poet known for her intricate beaded mill paper tapestries and evocative poetry, is set to read from her debut collection 'Boomhouse' alongside her stunning tapestry 'Out in May Back by October', created with paper from East Millinocket Mill. This free event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m., offers a rare opportunity to experience the confluence of Maine's rich mill history with contemporary art and literature.

Advertisment

A Tapestry of Words and Paper

At the heart of this event lies Hart's 'Boomhouse', a collection that weaves together the narratives of mill workers, the natural beauty of Maine, and the personal tales that often go unheard. The accompanying tapestry, 'Out in May Back by October', serves as a visual counterpart to her written words, incorporating materials from the very mills her poetry speaks of. This fusion of text and texture invites attendees to explore the layered meanings and histories embedded in both mediums.

An Evening of Literary and Artistic Exploration

Advertisment

Beyond Hart's presentation, the evening at Hannaford Hall is part of a broader tapestry of book-related events that span the vibrant city of Portland. From a crime writers panel featuring Joseph Souza, Brenda Buchanan, and Richard Cass at Scarborough Public Library to discussions on works like 'Shift: A Memoir' by Penny Guisinger and 'The Double Shift: Spinoza and Marx on the Politics of Work' by Jason Read, Portland's literary scene is bustling with activity. Jerry Farnham's author talk on 'Red At Night' further enriches this diverse lineup, offering something for every literary palate.

Community Engagement Beyond the Page

Portland's commitment to fostering a love for literature and art extends beyond author talks and readings. The city is alive with ongoing book clubs, crafting sessions, health workshops, children's programs, and community services designed to engage residents of all ages. From chess clubs to support groups, the array of activities ensures that the community's connection to culture and creativity remains strong and vibrant.

As the evening draws to a close, attendees leave Hannaford Hall carrying with them not just the stories and images shared by Summer J Hart, but also a renewed appreciation for the power of art and literature to connect us to our past, present, and future. In Portland, the story continues, woven from the threads of community, creativity, and collaboration.