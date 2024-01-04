Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Buys Nashville House Post Breakup

Reality TV show ‘Summer House’ star, Lindsay Hubbard, has announced a significant decision following her recent breakup with Carl Radke. Despite the emotional turmoil of a called-off wedding, Hubbard has chosen to channel her energies into a new venture: becoming a landlord in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hubbard’s New Real Estate Venture

Hubbard revealed on Instagram that she has purchased a house in Nashville. However, she doesn’t plan to live in the new property herself. Instead, she intends to rent it out to tourists, with the house set to be available for rent starting in March. The news of Hubbard’s investment has stirred excitement among her fans, some of whom have light-heartedly suggested it may even lead to a spinoff reality TV show.

Hubbard and Radke: The Story of Their Breakup

Hubbard’s new venture comes on the heels of a challenging period in her personal life. Three months before their scheduled wedding in Mexico, Radke shocked Hubbard by calling off their engagement. He later expressed regret over the manner of the breakup but insisted that the separation was for the best. Despite the setback, Hubbard has not let it dampen her spirits.

Embracing Single Life

Hubbard has been living it up post-breakup, making the most of her single status. She embarked on a bachelorette trip to the Bahamas and even held a celebration in Mexico on what would have been her wedding day. Further sparking rumors of her moving on, she has been spotted with Johnny Devenanziso and has demonstrated interest in ‘Below Deck Down Under’ star Captain Jason Chambers. Hubbard’s bold steps forward, in both her personal and professional life, are a testament to her resilience and determination.