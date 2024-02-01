Summer Concerts Unleashed: Live Nation's 'Lawnie Pass' Returns for 2024

In a move set to revive the summer concert scene, Live Nation has announced the return of its 'Lawnie Pass' for the year 2024. Known for its all-access pass to the open-air lawn seats, the firm offers this pass at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, amongst other venues. This revamp comes as a much-needed antidote to the pandemic-induced hiatus in the live entertainment scene.

Unlimited Summer Concert Access

The Lawnie Pass, priced at $239, promises unlimited access to lawn seats at the XFINITY Theatre. It is slated to go on sale starting February 7, ushering in a new season of live music and performances. This pass not only offers a ticket to a flurry of concerts but also includes fast lane entry and general parking to each event, adding to the overall experience. However, the pass is not valid for pavilion-only events, special events, rentals, or festivals.

From Hartford to Mansfield

While the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford is one of the key venues covered by the pass, the offer extends to nearly 30 amphitheaters across the country. This includes the XFINITY Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, further expanding the reach of the Lawnie Pass. The specific concerts accessible with the Lawnie Pass remain undisclosed, building anticipation amongst concert-goers.

The Fine Print

While the Lawnie Pass offers a myriad of benefits, it is important to note that it does not cover food and beverages. It is also non-transferable and non-refundable, subject to the full terms of use available on the official website, LawniePass.com. As the live entertainment industry slowly but surely finds its feet, the Lawnie Pass is expected to play a pivotal role in its resurgence.