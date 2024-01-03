en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent

On a seemingly ordinary Tuesday night, the tranquil streets of Kingsport, Tennessee, became the backdrop for a story that would disrupt the status quo. Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge, William Rogers, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and violation of implied consent laws, marking a stark departure from his usual role on the other side of the judicial system.

A Routine Traffic Stop

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was conducting routine patrols when they observed a black Lexus SUV behaving erratically. The vehicle, driven by Judge Rogers, was noticed swerving and occasionally brushing against the solid line on South Wilcox Drive and East Sullivan Street. Sensing a potential issue, deputies decided to stop the vehicle.

The Smell of Alcohol and Failed Sobriety Tests

Upon initiating the traffic stop, the deputy was greeted with a telltale sign of intoxication – the smell of alcohol. When questioned about his consumption, Rogers admitted to having a ‘couple of beers’ a few hours prior. His admission led to field sobriety tests, tests in which Rogers reportedly performed poorly. His lackluster performance on these tests, coupled with the earlier observations, led to his arrest.

From Hospital to Jail

Following his arrest, Rogers was required to give a blood sample. Initially, he refused the request. However, after a search warrant was obtained, he complied and was taken to a local hospital where the sample was collected. The night culminated in Rogers being taken to Sullivan County Jail, the very place where he often sent those found guilty in his courtroom. He was later released after posting a $1,000 bail, marking the end of an eventful night.

0
Law United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
20 seconds ago
The Corporate Transparency Act in Action: A New Dawn in Financial Transparency
As the calendar flipped to January 1, 2024, a substantial legislative milestone quietly took effect. The federal Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), a powerful tool in the fight against financial crimes, began its enforcement journey, necessitating a vast majority of businesses to submit Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) to the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This
The Corporate Transparency Act in Action: A New Dawn in Financial Transparency
Port St. Lucie Police Invest in Advanced Tasers and Body Cameras
7 mins ago
Port St. Lucie Police Invest in Advanced Tasers and Body Cameras
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
7 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
5 mins ago
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
6 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
7 mins ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
20 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
21 seconds
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
46 seconds
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
1 min
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
1 min
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
2 mins
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
2 mins
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
2 mins
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app