Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent

On a seemingly ordinary Tuesday night, the tranquil streets of Kingsport, Tennessee, became the backdrop for a story that would disrupt the status quo. Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge, William Rogers, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and violation of implied consent laws, marking a stark departure from his usual role on the other side of the judicial system.

A Routine Traffic Stop

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was conducting routine patrols when they observed a black Lexus SUV behaving erratically. The vehicle, driven by Judge Rogers, was noticed swerving and occasionally brushing against the solid line on South Wilcox Drive and East Sullivan Street. Sensing a potential issue, deputies decided to stop the vehicle.

The Smell of Alcohol and Failed Sobriety Tests

Upon initiating the traffic stop, the deputy was greeted with a telltale sign of intoxication – the smell of alcohol. When questioned about his consumption, Rogers admitted to having a ‘couple of beers’ a few hours prior. His admission led to field sobriety tests, tests in which Rogers reportedly performed poorly. His lackluster performance on these tests, coupled with the earlier observations, led to his arrest.

From Hospital to Jail

Following his arrest, Rogers was required to give a blood sample. Initially, he refused the request. However, after a search warrant was obtained, he complied and was taken to a local hospital where the sample was collected. The night culminated in Rogers being taken to Sullivan County Jail, the very place where he often sent those found guilty in his courtroom. He was later released after posting a $1,000 bail, marking the end of an eventful night.