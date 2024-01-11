Suitebriar Appoints Ian Janssen as Senior Account Executive Amid Growth

Suitebriar, Inc., a renowned Google Cloud premier resale and services partner, has welcomed Ian Janssen on board as a Senior Account Executive. San Francisco Bay Area-based Janssen comes with a rich background from his stint as a Senior Account Executive at OpenComp, where he was instrumental in assembling the company’s first sales team. He also brings to the table his formidable experience as an Enterprise Account Executive at Google Cloud, a position he held for nearly 12 years.

High Expectations from Janssen’s Appointment

Chris Jones, CEO of Suitebriar, has expressed his faith in Janssen’s capabilities to fuel the company’s growth. He highlighted Janssen’s business acumen and impressive history in forming significant client relationships and strategic alliances. Suitebriar is currently on an upward growth trajectory, metamorphosing from a leading Google Workspace partner to a premier Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services Partner. Janssen’s role is perceived as vital in preserving Suitebriar’s momentum, particularly in California, which is viewed as the company’s most strategic region.

Key Role in Suitebriar’s Business Strategy

Janssen appears thrilled to return to a leadership position at a top partner company. He placed particular emphasis on his dedication to customer success and GCP services, which he sees as integral to Suitebriar’s business strategy. Suitebriar, known for offering technology and consulting services, boasts a robust client base including big names such as Century 21, Cloudflare, Dialpad, Okta, Reddit, Wilson Sonsini, and Restoration Hardware. The addition of Janssen to their team is expected to further enhance their service delivery and client relationship management.

A Strategic Move for Suitebriar

The appointment of Janssen is seen as a strategic move for Suitebriar, which is focused on customer success and GCP services. His leadership and extensive experience are anticipated to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic goals and continued success. He is viewed as the ideal addition to the team to keep building on strong momentum and to drive Suitebriar’s business strategy further.