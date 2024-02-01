Suffolk Superior Court Awards $1.5 Million to Contractor in Real Estate Scam

In a landmark verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court jury awarded Christopher St. Louis, a hardworking contractor, a staggering $1.5 million in damages and $1.2 million in interest. The jury concluded that Mitra Ghobadi and Richard Fitzgerald, two seasoned real-estate brokers from Stoughton, had exploited St. Louis in a real estate transaction that had disastrous financial and personal implications for him.

An Exploitative Transaction

St. Louis, an uneducated contractor grappling with mortgage problems, was coerced into signing over his Dorchester home in a 'short sale' to the brokers. The sale was far lower than the property's assessed value, however, St. Louis believed Ghobadi's assurances that he would be allowed to continue living in his home and potentially repurchase it after regaining financial stability.

A Betrayal of Trust

Contrary to St. Louis's expectations and Ghobadi's verbal promises, the property was swiftly resold at a substantial profit. St. Louis, who had lived in the house along with his ex-wife's family, claimed that the brokers had made oral agreements with him that were not respected. Worse still, his signature was allegedly forged on multiple documents, further complicating his legal and financial position.

The Aftermath and Verdict

St. Louis was also slapped with a hefty tax bill from the IRS because the sale price was significantly lower than the home's assessed value. While the brokers argued that the case was baseless, blaming St. Louis's failure to maintain the property and pay the mortgage, the jury sided with St. Louis. They found Ghobadi and Fitzgerald liable for financial exploitation, marking a significant victory for victims of real estate scams.