Suffolk County Property Sales: A Snapshot of December 2023 Transactions

Unveiling the pulse of the real estate market in Suffolk County, New York, a new report by Suffolk Vision Inc. has detailed property transactions for December 2023 within the Times Review Media Group's coverage area. The listings encompass a variety of residential and vacant property sales across Aquebogue, Laurel, and Mattituck, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the region's vibrant property landscape.

Aquebogue: Residences Changing Hands

In the serene neighborhood of Aquebogue, property transactions ranged from $670,000 to a whopping $1,850,000. Notably, a residential property located at 77 Leafy Way was sold by William W Esseks & Dorothy Clark-Esseks to Katherine Esseks for $1,200,000. The highest transaction in the area was a substantial $1,850,000 investment made by Noblehouse Seaport LLC, acquiring a property from Bluebird North Fork LLC.

Laurel: A One-of-a-Kind Residential Sale

The charming town of Laurel witnessed the sale of a residential property at 800 Laurelwood Drive. Sellers Geraldine Boyle handed over the keys to Mark & Mary Brosnan for a sizable $1,475,000.

Mattituck: The Epicenter of Transactions

Meanwhile, Mattituck had multiple transactions to its credit. A residential property at 1060 Harvest Lane was sold by Gregory McCoy & Christina Mehlhop-McCoy to Anthony Olea for $1,067,500. The highest residential sale here was at 250 Midway Road, with Joseph & Kristina Ottomanelli selling to BGV-Holdings LLC for a staggering $2,149,000. A vacant property on Kenneys Road also changed hands, with Allan & Kathleen Arena selling to Roberts Premier Development LLC for a cool $525,000.

This report, detailing the buying and selling of properties in Suffolk County, offers a clear window into the region's dynamic real estate market. It lays bare the facts of the transactions, from the nature and addresses of the properties to the names of the buyers and sellers, and the sale prices. The data not only provides an overview of the market trends but also serves as a guide for individuals and businesses looking to invest in the area.