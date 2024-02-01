Suez Canal Traffic Skyrockets as Shipping Costs Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, new challenges arise in the form of a surge in maritime traffic in the Suez Canal, escalating geopolitical tensions, and a direct impact on global shipping costs. The capricious dance of geopolitics and commerce plays out in the waters of the Suez Canal, a vital artery of global trade.

Trade Volume and Geopolitical Tensions

Recent attacks from US and UK military forces, along with the Yemeni Houthi group, have triggered a crisis in the Red Sea. This conflict has disrupted global container shipping along the crucial Asia-Europe corridor, leading to delays and increased freight rates. As a result, the Suez Canal trade volume has been slashed by 42 percent since November. Such a significant reduction has not only affected the economics of global shipping but also the global prices of crude oil and European LNG imports.

Surge in Shipping Costs

With major container companies rerouting to avoid attacks, the crisis has added 14 days to Asia-Europe voyages, directly influencing freight costs. According to Drewry Shipping Consultants, the average global cost of shipping a 40-foot container has seen a 23% hike, now standing at $3,777. This rate is double that of the previous month. Similarly, spot market rates for containers shipped from China to Los Angeles have seen a 38% increase to $3,860. These changes have compelled corporations with long-term contracts with ocean carriers to face additional charges exceeding 20%, intended to cover the surge in shipping costs, fuel prices, and insurance premiums.

The escalating crisis has led to temporary production halts by companies like Tesla, Volvo, Suzuki Motors, and Michilin in Europe. The situation, initially expected to be temporary, is now anticipated to have long-term effects on maritime trade. The escalating crisis has also raised concerns about potential unintended consequences in the region, adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the already volatile global shipping landscape.