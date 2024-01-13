‘Succession’ TV Series Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer

The realm of the popular HBO series ‘Succession’ transcends the boundaries of the screen, as an array of memorabilia from the critically acclaimed drama is being offered to ardent fans and collectors. US Heritage Auctions is presenting an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of the show’s history with 236 lots of props and costumes up for auction. The event serves as a testament to the growing trend of auctioning memorabilia from popular television series, allowing fans to establish a tangible connection with their favorite shows.

Memorabilia Reflecting Wealth and Status

Among the items up for bid are the iconic Tom Ford sneakers worn by the character Kendall in the second episode of season four. Valued at a minimum bid of $1,300, the sneakers symbolize the characters’ affluence and status, mirroring the show’s depiction of a dysfunctional media family grappling with power struggles. Other notable items on offer include a six-foot dog mascot suit, luxury suits donned by the cast, and the vape pen wielded by a Season 4 antagonist. The collection extends to a Burberry tote, a Vitamix blender, and unique props such as taxidermy boars and credit cards fabricated specifically for the show.

A Carefully Curated Auction

The items for the auction were meticulously selected while Season 4 was being filmed, ensuring an authentic representation of the series. This detailed curation process is reflected in the unique range of items, from handwritten speeches to costumes that resonate with the characters’ personas. Beyond being mere props, these items personify the intricate details and thought process behind the creation of the series.

Generating Buzz and Profits

The ‘Succession’ auction is generating significant buzz, benefitting both HBO and Heritage Auctions. It’s not only a lucrative venture but also a nod to the series’ global fanbase. Fans of the show have expressed appreciation for the opportunity to own carefully selected items, further enhancing their connection with the series. The auction, set to conclude on Saturday, is expected to fetch considerable profits while strengthening the bond between ‘Succession’ and its audience.