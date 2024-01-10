en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Subway Franchise Employees in Payroll Crisis Amid Company’s Financial Instability

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Subway Franchise Employees in Payroll Crisis Amid Company's Financial Instability

Early in December, a buzz of uncertainty stirred the air at a Subway franchise in Moses Lake, Washington. The franchisee, Cazier Enterprises Inc., had announced that there was a glitch in their payroll service. As a result, employees, including Eric Leslie, were informed they would receive paper checks sans pay stubs, a departure from the norm that sparked concerns.

Payroll Crisis Amid Financial Instability

The situation morphed into a payroll crisis as deductions on these checks were computed manually, raising questions about the accuracy of these computations. Matters took a turn for the worse on December 22. Regional managers, in an unprecedented move, advised stores to shutter their operations, citing insufficient funds to meet payroll obligations. In the midst of the holiday season, this move left the workforce in a state of trepidation.

Partial Payment and Employee Distress

Adding to the distress, employees were partially compensated with gift cards, receiving a mere 25-50% of their due paycheck. The joy of the holiday season was dampened for these workers, as they grappled with the financial instability of their employer.

Voices of Discontent and Uncertainty

Eric Leslie, a former employee, became a voice of discontent. He expressed frustration about not having received his November 2023 bonus and additional expenses, which totaled to $500. Despite assurance from Joy Cazier, Vice President of Cazier Enterprises, that efforts were underway to stabilize the situation, Leslie felt a sense of betrayal at the lack of transparency and financial instability. He parted ways with the company in January, leaving him and his family in a state of uncertainty, as the company’s difficulties directly impacted their livelihood.

This unfolding saga at Subway underscores the distress employees face when a company’s financial instability results in payroll issues. It is a reminder of the need for businesses to maintain financial stability, not only for their survival, but also for the well-being of their workforce.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

