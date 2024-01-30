Substantial Tax Credits Fuel Revitalization of Downtown Dayton, Ohio

In the heart of Dayton, Ohio, a city known for its rich history and vibrant community, two significant downtown redevelopment projects have been given a substantial financial boost. The Dayton Arcade and the Water Street District, both iconic landmarks, have been granted millions in state tax credits, fuelling their ambitious revitalization efforts aimed at breathing new life into the city's core.

Revitalizing the Iconic Dayton Arcade

The Dayton Arcade team has been awarded nearly $14 million in tax credits through the state's Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program. The funding will facilitate the transformation of a vacant building into 200 apartments and complete the renovations on the iconic Dayton Arcade. The total development cost of this ambitious project is expected to touch nearly $200 million.

Begun in April 2019, the Dayton Arcade project comprises the renovation of both the southern and northern parts of the historic property, as well as the Centre City building. The aim is to create mixed-income apartments and commercial spaces that will inject vitality into the urban landscape, creating a vibrant hub for residents and businesses alike.

Water Street District's Transformation

Meanwhile, the developers of the Water Street District have been granted approximately $4.3 million in tax credits. The funds aim to close the financing gap for the Delco project, which envisages the transformation of the former Mendelsons liquidation outlet into 160 apartments, retail and office spaces, and new parking facilities. The Water Street District, which has already seen substantial investment and development, is set to undergo a significant makeover with this infusion of funds.

Impact on Ohio's Economy

According to Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved $100 million in tax credits for transformational mixed-use developments. The goal is to significantly impact the economy of their surroundings. The redevelopment of the Arcade district alone envisions more than 1,000 housing units, renovated office and retail space, and the creation of over 1,500 jobs with an $800 million investment over the next 3 to 10 years.

All these initiatives form part of a broader vision to revitalize neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents. As Dayton continues to evolve, these projects promise to play an instrumental role in shaping the city's future.