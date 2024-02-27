Sublime Reunites with Original Members for Oceans Calling 2024: Tickets, Lineup, and More

Oceans Calling 2024 is set to feature a historic performance by the reunited Sublime, including original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, and Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell. This event marks a significant moment for fans, offering a rare opportunity to see the band perform together once again. Alongside Sublime, the festival boasts an impressive lineup including The Offspring, Cage the Elephant, and The Hives, among others, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical experience.

Historic Performance and Diverse Lineup

The announcement of Sublime's reunion, with Jakob Nowell stepping in for his father, has created a buzz among fans and the music community. This performance is not only a tribute to Bradley Nowell's legacy but also a celebration of Sublime's enduring influence on the music scene. The festival lineup further enhances the event's appeal, featuring a mix of genres and generations, from punk rock legends The Offspring to alternative rockers Cage the Elephant and The Hives, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Ticket Information and Festival Features

Tickets for Oceans Calling 2024 offer various tiers, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate, catering to different preferences and budgets. With the pre-sale starting on Thursday, February 29th at 10:00 a.m. ET, fans are encouraged to sign up for a pre-sale code to secure their spots. Additionally, StubHub provides a secondary market for ticket purchases, offering a FanProtect program guarantee to ensure a safe transaction.

More Than Just Music

Oceans Calling 2024 is more than just a music festival; it's an immersive experience. Attendees can enjoy curated food from local vendors, adding a taste of Ocean City's culinary scene to the mix. Moreover, the festival ticket includes access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, combining thrilling rides with live music for a unique festival experience.

The reunion of Sublime is set to be a highlight of Oceans Calling 2024, offering fans a nostalgic journey and the chance to witness a new chapter in the band's history. Together with a stellar lineup and a variety of festival features, this event promises to be a memorable highlight of the year's music calendar.