Subaru of America Marks 17th Consecutive Month of Sales Growth Amid Philanthropic Endeavors

In a testament to the enduring appeal of its vehicles and the strength of its social impact initiatives, Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) has notched up its 17th consecutive month of sales growth. The automotive powerhouse sold 57,764 units in December 2023, a 1.8 percent uptick from the corresponding period in the previous year. This robust performance helped close the year with an impressive total of 632,086 vehicle sales, marking a significant 13.6 percent rise from 2022.

Leading the Pack

Among SOA’s array of offerings, the Outback emerged as the top performer by volume, clocking 161,814 vehicle sales. Not to be outdone, the Crosstrek also celebrated its best year and December ever, with 159,193 vehicles finding new owners. The Forester and performance models WRX and BRZ, too, recorded substantial sales growth. The Solterra EV, having completed its first full year, also reported notable sales, underscoring the increasing consumer appetite for electric vehicles.

Driven by Philanthropy

SOA, a subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, has embedded community support into its corporate ethos. Its annual Subaru Share the Love Event, now in its 16th year, is a shining example of this commitment. For every new vehicle sold or leased, the company makes a donation to national and local charities. This year, the event aimed to surpass $200 million in cumulative donations since its inception. The final results are expected to be announced in March.

Conquering Hearts and Markets

The company’s steady growth and strong sales are not just the result of its wide range of vehicles. Its commitment to zero-landfill production, environmental initiatives, and the Subaru Love Promise that guides its community support efforts have also played a significant part. The company’s robust philanthropic commitments, as exemplified by the Subaru Share the Love Event, have not only helped it win hearts but have also contributed to its bottom line. The company’s approach is a potent blend of business acumen and social responsibility, setting a benchmark for the automotive industry.