Sturgeon Bay Fire Department Enhances Drone Program with Advanced Model

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Sturgeon Bay Fire Department Enhances Drone Program with Advanced Model

The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department (SBFD) in Wisconsin is ready to soar to new heights with its drone program. The Common Council has approved the purchase of a state-of-the-art DJI Matrice 30T drone, which costs $17,971, with an additional budget of up to $1,000 for a monitor and extra operational accessories. The financial burden on the SBFD is significantly lightened by two grants amounting to $6,250, which reduces the net cost to an affordable $12,721 from a planned $18,750 in the 2024 capital budget.

Superior Capabilities of the New Drone

The DJI Matrice 30T drone is a significant upgrade from the existing one. Its advanced features include the ability to operate in harsh weather conditions, a thermal-imaging camera for detecting fire hot spots, higher resolution video, and enhanced GPS capabilities. These improvements are designed to provide more precise and efficient assistance to the first responders, ensuring their safety and augmenting their capacity to handle emergencies.

Continued Use of the Current Drone

While the new drone is set to take the lead, the current drone is far from being retired. It will be retained for training purposes and minor incidents, making the most of its remaining operational life and providing valuable practice for the drone operators. This strategy ensures the department’s resources are maximized while maintaining a focus on safety and effectiveness.

Collaboration and Longevity

Interestingly, the drone program is not exclusive to the fire department. The local police department can also operate the drone when needed, promoting inter-departmental collaboration and providing a more comprehensive response to emergencies. The new drone comes with a one-year full replacement warranty, and it is projected to serve for the next five years, making it a sound investment for the future of public safety in Sturgeon Bay.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

