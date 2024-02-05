Study Reveals Racial Discrepancies in Parent-Child Conversations on Black Lives Matter

In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in 2020, a recent study led by developmental psychologist Leoandra Onnie Rogers from Northwestern University delved into the communication dynamics between parents and their 8- to 11-year-old children concerning the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement. The research, poised for publication in Developmental Psychology, used data collected from more than 700 socioeconomically diverse parents between November 2020 and January 2021.

Significant Conversations but Diverging Approaches

The study found that a significant majority of both Black (84%) and white (76%) parents discussed BLM with their children. However, the content of these conversations showcased significant racial discrepancies. An overwhelming 78% of Black parents used language that affirmed Black lives and highlighted systemic racism. In contrast, only 35% of white parents echoed similar sentiments.

Confronting Inequality and Acknowledging Racism

The results revealed that Black parents were more inclined to confront inequality and affirm Black lives. On the other hand, white parents who offered substantive responses were more likely to acknowledge inequality or convey a message of uncritical equality, such as 'All lives matter, regardless of the color of your skin.'

The Role of Internet in Shaping Conversations

The study further uncovered an interesting phenomenon concerning the use of the Internet in shaping these discussions. Some white parents (14%) were found to have copied responses verbatim from the Internet when discussing BLM, a practice only seen in 1% of Black parents.

Emphasizing the importance of not just talking about race but also the depth and substance of these conversations, Rogers suggested that while parents were influenced by societal discussions, the quality of conversations on race still requires further attention. This study underscores the influence of societal dialogues on familial discussions, yet it also highlights the pressing need for more in-depth and substantive conversations about race.