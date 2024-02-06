Study Reveals High Rental Prices in Savannah: A Deep-Dive Into the Affordability Crisis

Recent revelations from a study conducted by CashNetUSA have thrown light on the burgeoning rental prices in Savannah, Georgia. The study, an in-depth comparison of average city salary and average rental price data from Zillow, has laid bare the affordability challenges in the city, ranking it among the most expensive for rentals in the entire United States. The study's findings resonate with the concerns of Savannah's residents, who have been grappling with the spiraling rental costs.

The Study's Methodology and Outcome

One of the key metrics used in the study was the average city salary, which in Savannah's case, stands at $40,901 a year. This was juxtaposed with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment, which is currently pegged at $1,502 a month. To meet the universally recommended '30% golden ratio' that suggests only 30% of one's income should be spent on rent, a Savannah resident would need to rake in $60,080 a year. This stark contrast between the average income and the required income to maintain the golden ratio reflects the grim reality of Savannah's rental market. As per the study's findings, only 14% of rentals in Savannah are affordable for residents.

A Comparative Perspective

When compared to other US cities, Savannah's rental affordability ranking is surprisingly high. The city outranks Tampa, Florida; Frisco, Texas; and San Diego, California. However, it falls behind New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; and Miami, Florida, with Miami taking the top spot as the city with the least affordable rentals. This comparative analysis further underscores Savannah's rental affordability crisis.

Savannah's Affordability Challenges

This study's revelations indicate that Savannah is grappling with significant affordability challenges when it comes to renting. The city's residents are caught in the crossfire, as they juggle to keep up with the spiraling rental costs while their salary remains relatively stagnant. This trend is not unique to Savannah alone; it mirrors the broader issues faced by other major metropolitan cities in Georgia and across the United States, where rental prices continue to outpace wages in an alarming trend that shows no signs of slowing down.