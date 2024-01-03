Study Reveals Gen Z’s Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical Interaction and Focus on Price

A recent study by OnePoll on behalf of Cars.com has shed light on the vehicle purchasing tendencies of the Gen Z generation, uncovering surprising trends and preferences among these young consumers. The poll, which surveyed 4,000 adults across the United States, revealed that 76% of Gen Z individuals purchased their first vehicle before reaching the age of 21. This is a stark contrast to the 56% of millennials who did the same, demonstrating a shift in mindset between the generations.

Gen Z’s Car Shopping Influencers

The key factors influencing Gen Z’s car shopping include price (54%), fuel efficiency (42%), longevity and reliability (36%), safety rating (29%), and comfort (28%). Interestingly, Gen Zers also displayed more confidence in understanding car pricing compared to older generations, with two-thirds feeling more confident than Gen X (53%) and baby boomers (37%).

Buying Preferences and Research Habits

A majority of Gen Z (62%) buy their vehicles from dealerships or pre-order from dealers, underlining the importance of physical interaction with a car before purchase. In terms of shopping preferences, 80% of Gen Z prefer buying in person rather than online, in contrast with the higher online shopping preference among millennials. The study also found that Gen Z takes up to four weeks for vehicle research before making a purchase, utilizing car shopping tools for history reports (52%), total cost transparency (47%), and vehicle price history (44%).

Financial Comfort and Concerns

Financially, over half of Gen Z is comfortable with car payments up to $400, similar to Gen X, but more than millennials. The major concerns for Gen Z during the car buying process include not receiving a fair price and the complexity of the financing process. When shopping for vehicles, Gen Z consults friends and family (60%) and car dealer websites and salespeople (55%).

In conclusion, the study provides a comprehensive overview of Gen Z’s car purchasing behavior, showing a preference for physical interaction, diligent research, and an emphasis on price and fuel efficiency. It also highlights their confidence in understanding car pricing and their comfort with financial commitments, providing valuable insights for car manufacturers and dealers. With over half of Gen Zers considering buying electric vehicles in the future, the study indicates a promising shift towards sustainable transportation amongst the younger generation.