International Affairs

Study Reveals Cost of Retirement Around the World

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST


In a ground-breaking study conducted by Aegon, a deep dive was taken into the retirement savings required for Americans to retire comfortably in various countries worldwide. This study, which was based on Numbeo’s cost of living data, took into account the average retirement age of 61 and a life expectancy of 76.15 years.

Affordable Retirement Destinations

In an unexpected turn, Pakistan emerged as the most affordable retirement destination, with a total requirement of just $158,410. India and Columbia also made the list, falling under the $200,000 threshold. Other nations that offer affordable retirement options include Tunisia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Nepal, North Macedonia, and Kosovo. Algeria proved to be slightly more expensive, with the cost calculated at $210,991.

High-cost Retirement Countries

On the flip side, countries such as Switzerland, the US, Luxembourg, Denmark, the UAE, and Canada require a hefty savings of upwards of $557,164 for a comfortable retirement. Singapore topped the list as the most expensive country, requiring almost $1.2 million.

Why South Asia Attracts American Retirees

Many Americans have been increasingly opting to retire in South Asian countries. The primary drivers behind this trend are the significantly lower living costs, particularly in housing and healthcare sectors, compared to Western countries.

Challenges for American Retirees

The study also highlighted the stark contrast within the United States. For example, $1 million would last a retiree the longest in Mississippi, approximately 22 years. In stark contrast, the same amount would be depleted in just over 10 years in Hawaii. This underlines the challenges posed by inflation and rising interest rates on living expenses.

Despite these challenges, the number of Americans with at least $1 million in retirement accounts has been on the rise. This is partly due to a strong stock market performance. Investment advice from The Motley Fool suggests that young workers should start saving consistently from an early age. Additionally, they should adjust their portfolio’s stock allocation based on their age to ensure a substantial retirement fund.

International Affairs United States


Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

