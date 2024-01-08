en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Study Finds Skippable Ads More Effective Than Forced-Viewing Ads

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Study Finds Skippable Ads More Effective Than Forced-Viewing Ads

A groundbreaking study by IPG Mediabrands’ Magna unit, sponsored by TikTok, has revealed that skippable video ads on mobile apps like TikTok yield better results than forced-viewing ads on on-demand TV content apps. The study, based on a media trial, indicates that skippable ads foster higher engagement, enhance brand favorability, and leave a more lasting impression on viewers. The research counters the conventional notion that giving users the option to skip ads would undermine ad performance. Instead, it suggests that the opposite is true.

Decoding the Influence of Skippable Ads

The research, involving over 12,000 participants aged 18-54 across six nations – the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Germany, and France, discovered that skippable ad environments stimulate higher engagement and greater brand favorability. Conversely, ‘forced views’ were found to impede these factors. The findings challenge the industry’s traditional perceptions and underscore the potential of skippable ads in driving customer engagement and brand preference.

Shifting the Advertising Paradigm

These findings have the potential to usher in a shift in the advertising paradigm. By demonstrating the effectiveness of skippable ads, the study encourages advertisers to rethink their strategies and consider incorporating skippable ads into their campaigns. This could result in a more user-friendly advertising ecosystem that respects viewers’ freedom of choice while still achieving marketing objectives.

Unveiling the Study at CES

The results of this groundbreaking study are being officially unveiled and presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This global platform is expected to provide an impetus to the discourse around the effectiveness of skippable ads and their implications for the advertising industry.

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
40 seconds ago
Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice
In the wake of the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Legacy Events, an emotional gathering took place. The memory of the 21st birthday party that ended in tragedy was revisited. Eleven people were shot in the horrific incident, leaving nine injured and two young lives cut short. The victims, Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn
Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
3 mins ago
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins ago
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
Television Highlights: Nikki Giovanni on 'Soul', 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary, and More
2 mins ago
Television Highlights: Nikki Giovanni on 'Soul', 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Documentary, and More
Climate Change's Blow to US Winter Businesses: A Snowfall Shortage
2 mins ago
Climate Change's Blow to US Winter Businesses: A Snowfall Shortage
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
2 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
Latest Headlines
World News
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
12 seconds
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
28 seconds
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
1 min
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
1 min
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
2 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
4 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
5 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
6 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app