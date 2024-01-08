Study Finds Skippable Ads More Effective Than Forced-Viewing Ads

A groundbreaking study by IPG Mediabrands’ Magna unit, sponsored by TikTok, has revealed that skippable video ads on mobile apps like TikTok yield better results than forced-viewing ads on on-demand TV content apps. The study, based on a media trial, indicates that skippable ads foster higher engagement, enhance brand favorability, and leave a more lasting impression on viewers. The research counters the conventional notion that giving users the option to skip ads would undermine ad performance. Instead, it suggests that the opposite is true.

Decoding the Influence of Skippable Ads

The research, involving over 12,000 participants aged 18-54 across six nations – the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Germany, and France, discovered that skippable ad environments stimulate higher engagement and greater brand favorability. Conversely, ‘forced views’ were found to impede these factors. The findings challenge the industry’s traditional perceptions and underscore the potential of skippable ads in driving customer engagement and brand preference.

Shifting the Advertising Paradigm

These findings have the potential to usher in a shift in the advertising paradigm. By demonstrating the effectiveness of skippable ads, the study encourages advertisers to rethink their strategies and consider incorporating skippable ads into their campaigns. This could result in a more user-friendly advertising ecosystem that respects viewers’ freedom of choice while still achieving marketing objectives.

Unveiling the Study at CES

The results of this groundbreaking study are being officially unveiled and presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This global platform is expected to provide an impetus to the discourse around the effectiveness of skippable ads and their implications for the advertising industry.