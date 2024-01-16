Studio Collective: Lindsay Parker's New Venture Offers Haven for Beauty Professionals

Lindsay Parker, a veteran salon owner, has embarked on a new venture with the inauguration of Studio Collective, located at 1615 Fields Boulevard, Greenfield. The soft opening of the new business venture kicked off on January 2, marking Parker's third business expansion. This move comes after a decade of successful operation in McCordsville and outgrowing a second location.

Studio Collective: A Haven for Beauty Professionals

Studio Collective, aptly named to reflect its mission, is designed to serve as a hub for diverse professionals in the beauty industry. The facility boasts of 24 private suites, a beverage bar, laundry room, and kitchen. Its layout, already suitable for the venture's needs, was a key factor in the decision to establish the new location in Greenfield.

These suites, available for a flat rate of $180 per week — inclusive of WiFi — provide a private space for beauty professionals to offer their services. Currently, 10 out of the 24 suites are rented, catering primarily to hairdressers and eyelash technicians. However, the setup is open to a wider array of professionals, such as estheticians and tattoo artists, thereby promoting a vibrant mix of talent under one roof.

A Vision for Expansion

While Parker has stepped away from practicing hairdressing, she remains deeply engaged in the business side of her venture. Her passion lies in aiding individuals to establish their careers in the beauty industry. With Studio Collective, she envisions a future where more professionals can thrive within the supportive infrastructure of the space.

Studio Collective plans further enhancements to its facility, with an additional beverage bar and waiting area on the upper level in the pipeline. A boutique area is also in the works, adding another dimension to the services offered within the establishment.

Open House: A Showcase of Opportunities

In a bid to display the vast potential that Studio Collective holds, an open house is slated for February 4. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the spaces and understand the limitless opportunities that come with operating in an environment designed for growth and collaboration.

As Studio Collective progresses, it continues to establish itself as a cornerstone for beauty professionals in Greenfield, fostering a community that encourages individual growth and inter-professional cooperation.