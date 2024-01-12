en English
Science & Technology

Student Revolutionizes Search and Recovery Efforts with Drones

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Student Revolutionizes Search and Recovery Efforts with Drones

Jack Orebaugh, a diligent forensic anthropology major at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has brought a spark of hope to families with missing loved ones by enhancing search and recovery efforts in dense vegetation areas. His innovative approach involves the use of drones equipped with multispectral cameras, in collaboration with the Autonomous Systems team at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Revolutionizing Search and Recovery

During his internship at ORNL, Orebaugh has been meticulously working on a groundbreaking method that could potentially revolutionize search and recovery operations. This method leverages the capabilities of drones and multispectral cameras to map seemingly impenetrable areas and detect subtle differences in plant health. The underlying principle of this research is that plants, during their growth cycle, tend to absorb nitrogen released during the decomposition process, leading to healthier and greener vegetation.

Merging Technology with Nature

By mapping out these lush areas from an aerial perspective, it becomes possible to pinpoint potential sites of decomposition. This opens a new frontier in locating lost or deceased individuals, allowing for more efficient search and recovery missions. Orebaugh’s project involves capturing hundreds of photos of the University of Tennessee’s Anthropology Research Facility, colloquially known as a body farm, and utilizing Pix4D software to create intricate maps that highlight plant health.

More than just a Project

Driven by his keen interest in decomposition and its profound impact on the surrounding environment, Orebaugh has embarked on a journey to explore how this natural process can be used to inform and improve search and recovery operations. Going beyond the scope of a mere project, his research could potentially have wide-reaching implications, such as assisting government agencies, aiding in war crime investigations, and ultimately, bringing solace to families in search of their loved ones. Orebaugh envisions this technology as a beacon of hope and aims to further advance this science during his graduate studies.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

