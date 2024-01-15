Subscribe

Stuart Weitzman Steps into Men's Footwear with Milan Launch

Stuart Weitzman launches its first men's shoes collection in Milan with endorsement from Brooklyn Beckham. The collection will be available from February in high-end retailers and the brand's online store.

Geeta Pillai
In a striking revelation, Stuart Weitzman has stepped into the men's footwear arena, marking a significant milestone with the launch of its maiden collection in Milan. This move comes as a response to the rising demand from the brand's global markets, a fact accentuated by Jonathan Lelonek, the senior vice president of global wholesale.

Brooklyn Beckham Endorses the Collection

Speaking of endorsements, the collection has already found a patron in Brooklyn Beckham, a close associate of the brand. Beckham expressed his fondness for the Club line's chunky loafers, which he finds both versatile and comfortable. The event saw Beckham, a fashion aficionado, showcasing his choice of footwear. Interestingly, his selection had the touch of his wife, Nicola Peltz, who recently directed and starred in a film named 'Lola.' Beckham ensured to highlight this fact by holding a cap with the film's title, adding a personal touch to the professional event. Beckham's optimism about a lasting partnership with Stuart Weitzman is already stirring curiosity and anticipation among fashion enthusiasts.

Three Distinct Lines

The newly unveiled men's shoe collection by Stuart Weitzman is not just a single product, but a bouquet of offerings. The collection features three distinct lines. The Club line boasts sleek loafers and oxfords, a perfect blend of style and comfort. The Premiere line, designed with an eye for detail, is embellished with velvet and luxury add-ons, making it an ideal choice for special occasions. The Resort line, on the other hand, offers relaxed moccasins and slides, making it a go-to for those seeking comfort and relaxation.

Availability and Pricing

Priced at an approximate $595, the collection is set to be available through the brand's online store and select high-end retailers. Starting in February, fashion enthusiasts can lay their hands on the collection at Saks, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstrom. The launch marks a new chapter for Stuart Weitzman, blending innovation with the brand's timeless elegance and quality craftsmanship.

