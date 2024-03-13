Stuart O'Keeffe's Near Miss on 'Queer Eye': Replaced by Antoni Porowski, Reveals Podcast

In a candid revelation on his Hurrdat Media podcast, Don't Let It Stu, Irish chef Stuart O'Keeffe shares for the first time his brush with fame as an almost member of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot. Initially cast in the Fab Five, O'Keeffe found out via Instagram he was replaced by Antoni Porowski, a moment that led him to 'cry for the next year.'

Unexpected Turn of Events

O'Keeffe, known for his culinary prowess and appearances on Food Network, was amidst celebrations with future co-stars Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Tan France when the tide turned. Despite being told filming was imminent, O'Keeffe sensed unease when he discovered others had received their contracts. His suspicions were confirmed after a mysterious additional audition request led to his replacement by Porowski, a decision Netflix has yet to comment on.

Behind-the-Scenes Tensions

The chef speculated on reasons for his replacement, including overexposure from previous television appearances and a suggestion that Ted Allen, an original Queer Eye cast member, favored Porowski for his assistant's role. Amid reports of set tensions and the recent exit of Bobby Berk, replaced by Jeremiah Brent in season 9, O'Keeffe's story adds another layer to the complex dynamics behind the popular show.

Reflections and Moving Forward

Despite the initial disappointment, O'Keeffe harbors no ill feelings towards Porowski or the Fab Five, reflecting on the situation as a missed opportunity yet affirming that 'everything works out.' His experience sheds light on the unpredictable nature of showbiz and the resilience needed to navigate its highs and lows. As for the future, O'Keeffe remains a respected figure in the culinary world, with his podcast and cooking ventures continuing to thrive.