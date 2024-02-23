Voices of America Country Music Fest Returns, Strumming Heartstrings in Ohio

Imagine a place where the strum of guitars fills the air, where voices in harmony blend seamlessly with the backdrop of a setting sun. This is no mere daydream. From August 9-11, 2024, the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester, Ohio, transforms into a haven for country music aficionados. The second annual Voices of America Country Music Fest is set to captivate audiences with a star-studded lineup, including luminaries like Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and Sam Hunt, promising an unforgettable experience.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Celebration

With an impressive roster featuring Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Larry Fleet, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Chase Matthew, and all-star headliners like Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, and Ernest, the festival is poised to become Southwest Ohio's most anticipated musical gathering. Yet, the excitement doesn't end there. Organizers tease the addition of 'bonus performers,' fueling speculation and anticipation among fans. Read more about the full lineup and performers.

More Than Just Music

Advertisment

But the Voices of America Country Music Fest is more than just a concert; it's an experience. Beyond the live performances, the festival offers a plethora of activities. With over 24 food trucks and vendors, attendees can savor a variety of cuisines. The event's partnership with Nashville's Whiskey Jam introduces a special stage for up-and-coming artists, spotlighting the future stars of country music. Moreover, the festival's commitment to community shines through its collaborations with local charities like PARACHUTE Butler County Casa, The Dragonfly Foundation, and Animal Friends Humane Society, ensuring the event's impact resonates beyond the music.

A Festival with a Purpose

As ticket prices are set to increase on March 1, anticipation is high for a sell-out. The festival's dedication to enhancing the attendee experience each year is evident, from its thoughtful lineup to its comprehensive array of activities and community engagement efforts. Featured on CMT's 'Hot 20 Countdown' show, the festival will offer exclusive interviews and performances, bringing the magic of the Voices of America Country Music Fest to viewers at home. Learn more about country music festivals.