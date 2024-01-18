Strongwell Corporation and ELUS Company Join Forces to Expand FRP Composites in Utility Markets

Strongwell Corporation, a frontrunner in the manufacturing of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites, has entered into a strategic partnership with ELUS Company. The alliance will enable ELUS to act as a manufacturer sales representative agency for utility sectors in regions including Kentucky, western Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

ELUS Company: A Trusted Name in Electrical Utility Markets

ELUS Company, a household name in the electrical utility markets, has garnered trust and recognition over its 70-year operational span. Known for its proficiency and stellar customer service, the company's extensive regional experience is expected to contribute significantly to the partnership.

FRP Composites: The Preferred Choice for Electric Utility Applications

The FRP composites, produced by Strongwell Corporation, are particularly favored for electric utility applications. Their properties, such as low electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, transparency to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI), ease of installation, and long-term durability, make them an ideal choice in the utility sector.

Aiming for Superior Quality and Customer Support

David Gibbs, the vice president of sales and engineering at Strongwell, voiced his confidence in the partnership. He believes that ELUS Company's comprehensive regional experience aligns well with Strongwell's commitment to delivering high-quality products and superior customer support in the utility sector. The collaboration aims to uphold this dedication and further enhance the application of FRP composites in the utility markets.