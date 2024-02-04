Strong Winds Cause Eucalyptus Trees to Fall, Closing Storke Road in Goleta

In a development that has disrupted the usual rhythm of Goleta life, strong winds on Sunday morning have resulted in the falling of Eucalyptus trees on Storke Road, leading to its closure. The aftermath of the incident was attended to promptly as city crews were dispatched to the site for damage assessment and tree removal. Consequently, Storke Road was closed in both directions at the intersections with Santa Felicia Road and Phelps Road.

Wind Wreaks Havoc on Santa Barbara County

The strong winds have been causing a series of disruptions across Santa Barbara County, leading to increased incidents of fallen trees and power disruptions. This has prompted road closures in various parts of the county, with emergency crews kept busy trying to manage the aftermath. Concerns have risen about potential life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows.

Storke Road Closure and Other Incidents

Among the affected areas, Storke Road in Goleta has faced a significant impact. The road had to be closed in both directions at Santa Felicia Rd Phelps Rd due to a fallen tree. In response to the situation, the Caltrans maintenance team was dispatched to a nearby site where a tree had fallen from near Highway 101 onto Calle Real.

Widespread Damage and Disruptions

These weather-related incidents have not been limited to road closures. A seventy-foot tall tree fell onto a Goleta condominium complex early Sunday, causing significant damage. The strong winds have also led to power outages, affecting thousands of customers and leading to the closure of multiple schools and the Clean Air Express service.