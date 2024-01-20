Street Department Mobilizes to Tackle Persistent Snowfall

As the city grapples with persistent snowfall, the Street Department, steered by Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, has been working relentlessly to keep the streets clean and safe for public use. Despite the snowfall being estimated at around five inches, it's the continuous nature of the snowfall that poses a challenge. Described as 'nuisance snow', it keeps covering areas that have just been cleared, necessitating constant attention.

Deploying Resources for Snow Removal

To combat the persistent snowfall, the department has been proactively deploying resources. Seventeen pieces of equipment were set in motion during the day, while the previous night saw 21 pieces operating to manage the snow removal efforts. The department has also initiated seven salt runs to de-ice the roads.

Coordination with Other City Departments

The task of snow removal isn't just the Street Department's alone. A coordinated effort involving the Department of Public Works (DPW), Buffalo Police Department, and parking enforcement has been initiated to keep the streets clear. This joint effort saw the hardest hit areas of the city, specifically parts of South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Old First Ward, being prioritized for snow removal. Crews cleared about a dozen streets in Kaisertown and even had to tow about 150 cars to make way for snow plows.

The snow removal process is far from over. The city continues to plow streets with Odd/Even parking regulations to ensure that both major and side streets remain clear for traffic. While the task is arduous, the city's departments are committed to maintaining safety and mobility in these frosty conditions.