Business

Streaming Industry Bracing for Major Consolidation, Predicts Analyst

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:17 am EST
The streaming industry is bracing for a significant shakeup, with a looming consolidation predicted by market analyst Grace Lee from AlixPartners LLP. According to Lee, the current landscape, populated by approximately 80 distinct streaming platforms, is unsustainable. She forecasts that the future of this sector will eventually be dominated by 4 to 5 key players.

Profitability Challenges and Market Dynamics

Amazon’s Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney, among others, are shifting their strategies to counter the slowdown in subscriber growth experienced post-pandemic. One such measure is the introduction of ad tiers to boost profitability. Amazon’s Prime Video will start showing limited ads in its content in the UK, Germany, and the US from early next year, unless customers opt to pay an extra fee for an ad-free experience.

Smaller platforms struggling to maintain a robust subscriber base and a competitive content library will likely be absorbed by larger entities, be acquired, or cease operations. The intense competition and decision-making strategies of these platforms will determine the industry’s future.

Consolidation and Mergers: The Future of Streaming

Lee’s insights shed light on the imminent consolidation in the streaming industry. Potential mergers between giants like Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Warner Bros Discovery could significantly alter the entertainment industry’s landscape. Paramount Global’s billionaire tycoon, Shari Redstone, is reportedly exploring the sale of her 77% stake of controlling shares in Paramount. Executives at the media giant have initiated discussions with Warner Bros Discovery over a potential merger.

Such consolidation could give rise to comprehensive streaming platforms that could compete effectively against larger rivals such as Netflix and Disney. However, the hefty debt piles of both Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery raise questions about the merger’s form and feasibility.

Implications for Consumers and the Industry

These changes, while necessary for the industry’s sustainability, might lead to a decrease in service options for consumers. However, the focus will likely shift towards improved consumer satisfaction, with the industry offering streaming bundles and returning popular older shows to platforms like Netflix. The streaming industry is set to experience a transformational period, where industry leaders will emerge, and the market dynamics will redefine the streaming landscape.

Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

