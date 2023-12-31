en English
Streaming Deals for New Year’s Eve: Bringing the Festivities into Your Living Room

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:29 am EST
Streaming Deals for New Year's Eve: Bringing the Festivities into Your Living Room

As the world readies to welcome 2024, streaming services are offering several deals and free trials to elevate your New Year’s Eve experience. Whether it’s the iconic Times Square ball drop or a host of musical and entertainment shows, viewers can indulge in the celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

FuboTV: A Gateway to ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

For sports and entertainment aficionados, FuboTV is providing a seven-day free trial. With monthly subscriptions commencing at $74.99, viewers can stream ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ from 8:00 p.m. EST on December 31. This show boasts performances by renowned artists like Green Day, Janelle Monáe, LL Cool J, Cardi B, and more. The special will also include comedy sketches and insightful commentary on the events of 2023.

Sling TV and Peacock: Tickets to ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Sling TV is offering a 50% discount on the first month of streaming, while Peacock is providing a 17% reduction on its annual plans. Both services will broadcast NBC’s ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ from Miami. This event, co-hosted by Dolly Parton, will feature a lineup of A-list performers, with live coverage also expected from Times Square.

Paramount+: Country Music’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

For country music lovers, Paramount+ is making available a one-week free trial, with subscription rates as low as $5.99 per month after the trial. This service will air ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ on CBS, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on December 31. The event will showcase over 50 sequential performances from artists like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Carly Pearce.

These streaming deals offer a convenient way for individuals to bring the excitement of New Year’s Eve celebrations into their homes. Amid the global pandemic, viewers can still be part of the global celebration while maintaining safety, thereby ensuring a joyous start to 2024.

United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

