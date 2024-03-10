Watch 2024's Oscar-Nominated Films: Streaming Platforms and Options

With the Oscars just around the corner, film enthusiasts and cinephiles are scouring platforms to catch up on this year's top nominees. From the atomic narratives of Oppenheimer to the Victorian fantasies of Poor Things, and the historical drama of Killers of the Flower Moon, the race for the golden statuette promises to be as thrilling as the films themselves. Here's your definitive guide to streaming the crème de la crème of this year's Academy Award-nominated films.

Leading the Pack: Oppenheimer and Its Contenders

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic masterpiece, leads the nominations with a staggering 13 nods. This biographical drama, exploring the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the tumultuous journey of the Manhattan Project, has garnered critical acclaim for its narrative depth and visual storytelling. For those looking to dive into this atomic opus, it streams on Peacock, with rental options available on YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. Following closely is Poor Things, a dark, Victorian fantasy with a modern twist, boasting 11 nominations. This Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film, featuring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo, begins streaming on Hulu starting March 7.

Exploring the Depth of Cinema

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10 nominations, delves into the sinister history of the Osage Nation murders. This gripping tale of greed and prejudice is available for digital purchase and streams on Apple TV. Its extensive runtime is matched only by its meticulous craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a billion-dollar box office hit, brings a musical comedy touch to the nominations list, exploring the world of the iconic doll through various iterations. This live-action spectacle is available for digital purchase or rental on Max.

Where to Catch Other Notable Nominees

For those interested in exploring the full spectrum of this year's nominated films, platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Max house a variety of genres. From the musical genius of Maestro to the animated adventures of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, viewers can enjoy a rich diversity of storytelling. Netflix, in particular, offers a slew of nominated films, including the poignant documentary 20 Days in Mariupol and the romantic drama May December.