Stream Now: Where to Watch 2024's Oscar-Nominated Films Before the Awards

As the 2024 Academy Awards approach, film enthusiasts and casual viewers alike are rushing to catch up on the nominated movies. With a diverse lineup from gripping dramas to fantastical comedies, finding where to stream these cinematic gems is essential for anyone looking to be part of the Oscars buzz. From Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations to the whimsical world of Barbie, this year's nominations offer something for every taste.

Leading Contenders and Where to Stream Them

Oppenheimer, Nolan's latest masterpiece, delves into the complex psyche of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. Garnering 13 nominations, it's available for digital purchase or rental across platforms like YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play. Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, presents a Victorian-era dark comedy with 11 nods. Its unique narrative has sparked considerable interest, streaming on Hulu from March 7. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon explores the sinister history of the Osage Nation murders, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, with 10 nominations and streaming on Apple TV.

Among the surprises, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has transcended expectations to join the billion-dollar club, proving to be more than a mere adaptation of the iconic doll's life. Available on Max, it's a must-watch for those seeking a blend of humor and nostalgia. Anatomy of a Fall, with its gripping narrative, is a standout in the foreign film category, accessible on Neon. Moreover, Netflix's Rustin shines a light on civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, portrayed by Colman Domingo, showcasing a pivotal yet often overlooked figure in history.

Accessibility and Viewing Options

In today's digital age, accessing these films has never been easier, with most nominees available across major streaming platforms. Whether you're looking to rent, purchase, or simply stream, options abound for every type of viewer. It's a testament to the evolving landscape of cinema distribution, ensuring that these stories reach as wide an audience as possible. For those looking to dive deep into the Oscars race, now is the time to explore these narratives that have captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike.

As the Oscars night draws near, the anticipation for who will take home the coveted awards is palpable. Yet, beyond the glitz and glamor of the ceremony, it's the films themselves that stand as the true stars of the show. Their stories, performances, and artistry offer a glimpse into the creative minds that continue to push the boundaries of cinema. This year's diverse array of nominees invites viewers on a cinematic journey that's as enlightening as it is entertaining. As curtains draw on another awards season, the legacy of these films endures, inspiring future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.