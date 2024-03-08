Stream iCarly (2021) Season 2: Watch on Paramount Plus with Miranda Cosgrove & Cast

Curious about where to watch iCarly Season 2 online? You've come to the right place. iCarly (2021) is an American comedy-drama and romance sitcom TV series starring Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, who, along with her close-knit group of friends Freddie, Harper, and her older brother Spencer, embarks on creating a webcast while navigating through various everyday challenges and exciting adventures. Here's how you can watch and stream iCarly (2021) Season 2 via streaming services such as Paramount Plus.

Is iCarly (2021) Season 2 Available to Watch via Streaming?

Yes, iCarly (2021) Season 2 is available to watch via streaming on Paramount Plus. iCarly (2021) is a comedy-drama sitcom TV show created by Dan Schneider. The show is the much-anticipated conclusion of the previous series of iCarly, which was made in 2007 and has finally arrived after a hiatus of 9 years. In this new version of iCarly, the narrative unfolds as the group of friends jumps on, recreating the webcast while navigating through their daily challenges and thrilling escapades.

Season 2 Highlights

In season 2 of iCarly (2021), the glimpses showcased Carly facing backlash from her online community. This leads her to stage a fake relationship with Freddie to regain her audience's trust and support. Meanwhile, Spencer becomes overly enthusiastic about organizing a launch party for Freddie's new app. Harper tries to win over Double Dutch's dog and earn its affection. iCarly (2021) cast members include Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett.

How to Watch iCarly (2021) Season 2 Streaming via Paramount Plus

iCarly (2021) Season 2 is available to watch on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is an internet-based platform that provides an extensive range of digital subscription video on-demand and live-streaming content. Recognized as a direct-to-consumer subscription service in the United States, it seamlessly integrates live sports, real-time news updates, and diverse entertainment options. The Paramount Plus Essential plan includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS, the UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited ads. Furthermore, the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan includes all of the above, removes the ads except in limited circumstances, and also includes SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports along with CBS live TV and college football. Nonetheless, you're able to download shows to your mobile device.

iCarly's synopsis is as follows: "Ten years after signing off of one of TV's most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives, facing the uncertainties of life in their twenties."