Stream 2024's Oscar Contenders: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, and More

As the 96th Academy Awards approach, cinephiles and movie buffs are scrambling to catch up with the year's most lauded films. From the atomic narratives of Oppenheimer to the fantastical realms of Poor Things, here's your definitive guide to streaming the top contenders.

Spotlight on Nominations

Oppenheimer, with its 13 nominations, leads the pack, closely followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. These films not only captured the imagination of audiences worldwide but also showcased cinema's power to enchant, enlighten, and provoke thought.

Where to Watch the Contenders

Whether you're drawn to the dark humor of Poor Things or the historical drama of Killers of the Flower Moon, streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu, and Apple TV offer easy access. Barbie's vibrant exploration of identity and empowerment can be found in the billion-dollar club, while Oppenheimer's riveting narrative streams on Peacock.

Anticipating the Awards Night

With the Oscars ceremony set for March 10 on ABC, anticipation is building over which films will take home the coveted statuettes. While some categories have clear frontrunners, the night is sure to hold surprises, promising a celebration of an extraordinary year in cinema.