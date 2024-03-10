Stream 2024's Oscar Contenders: Guide to Watching Nominees Before Academy Awards

As the 96th Academy Awards approach, film aficionados are eager to catch up on this year's top contenders. From the atomic narratives of Oppenheimer to the fantastical realms of Poor Things and the historical drama of Killers of the Flower Moon, the race for the Oscars is as diverse as it is captivating. With the ceremony set for March 10, here's where you can stream the leading nominees.

Advertisment

Front-Runner Films and Where to Find Them

Leading the pack with 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has garnered attention for its deep dive into the complexities of the Manhattan Project and J. Robert Oppenheimer's pivotal role, played compellingly by Cillian Murphy. This cinematic marvel is available for digital purchase and rental across various platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play. Following closely, Poor Things, with 11 nominations, presents a Victorian-era dark comedy anchored by Emma Stone's performance. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film embarks on a fantastical journey with a Frankenstein twist, streaming on Hulu from March 7. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon tells the harrowing tale of the Osage Nation murders, featuring a stellar cast with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. For those looking to delve into this historical epic, it's available for digital purchase on several platforms, including iTunes and Google Play.

Additional Must-Watch Nominees

Advertisment

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has not only smashed box office records but also captured hearts with its unique take on the iconic doll's world. Garnering 8 nominations, this live-action musical comedy is available for streaming on Max. For animation enthusiasts, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse offers a thrilling adventure through multiverses, available on various digital platforms. Additionally, The Color Purple, with its powerful narrative and standout performances, is a must-watch on Warner Bros Pictures' platform.

Preparing for Oscar Night

With the Oscars ceremony broadcasting live on ABC, viewers have the convenience of streaming the event online through ABC.com and the ABC app, provided they have a cable subscription. This year's ceremony promises to be a spectacle of cinematic excellence, with Christopher Nolan poised for his first Oscar win and a tight race anticipated in the best actress category. Whether you're rooting for historical epics, animated adventures, or groundbreaking comedies, this guide ensures you're well-prepared for film's biggest night.

As the countdown to the Oscars begins, the anticipation for who will take home the coveted awards intensifies. With films that have pushed the boundaries of storytelling and captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, this year's Academy Awards are a testament to the resilience and creativity of the film industry. As viewers tune in to celebrate the achievements of their favorite films and stars, the Oscars continue to be a hallmark of excellence in cinema.