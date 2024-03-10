Stream 2024 Oscar Nominees: Guide to Watching Top Contenders Before the Awards

As the glittering night of the 96th Academy Awards approaches, film enthusiasts are on a quest to catch up with the top contenders. Leading the pack is 'Oppenheimer' with 13 nominations, closely followed by 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', painting a diverse cinematic landscape for this year's Oscars.

Spotlight on Leading Nominees

'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan's atomic opus, has not only captivated audiences worldwide but has also set the bar high with 13 nominations. The film, part of the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon alongside 'Barbie', has broken box office records, becoming a must-watch. Meanwhile, 'Poor Things', with its dark comedy and Victorian fantasy elements, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of the Osage Nation murders, showcase the range of storytelling nominated this year. These films, among others, are available across various streaming platforms, making them accessible to a broad audience eager to form their own opinions before the awards night.

Where to Watch

For those looking to stream these cinematic masterpieces, options abound. 'Oppenheimer' is available on Peacock, while 'Poor Things' will make its Hulu debut shortly before the Oscars. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' can be found on Apple TV, illustrating the diversity of platforms hosting these acclaimed titles. Additionally, 'Barbie', a billion-dollar club member and a live-action musical comedy, streams on Max, highlighting the varied genres represented in this year's nominations.

Oscars 2024: What to Expect

The anticipation builds as the Oscars promise a night filled with performances, presenters, and potential historic wins. With a lineup that includes all original song nominees and a constellation of stars, the event is poised to captivate a global audience. Streaming platforms like ABC, Hulu Live TV, and YouTubeTV among others ensure that no one misses out on the glamour and the celebrations of cinematic excellence.

This year's Oscars, marked by the resilience of the film industry amid challenges, stand as a testament to the power of storytelling. As viewers worldwide prepare to watch, debate, and celebrate, the nominated films offer a window into the themes, performances, and directorial feats that have defined cinema in 2023. The journey to the Oscars is not just about who takes home the golden statuette but about celebrating the art form that continues to bring people together, transcending borders and cultures.