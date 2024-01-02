en English
Business

Strategic Move: Individual Defers Compensation for Deferred Stock Units

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
In a move that diverges from conventional practices, an individual has made the strategic decision to defer their compensation through the First Community Corporation Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan. Rather than opting for immediate payment, they have received 163 deferred stock units, a decision that could prove highly beneficial in the long run.

A Calculated Gamble

The deferred stock units were calculated by dividing the total deferred compensation for the fourth quarter of 2023 by the closing bid price of First Community Corporation’s common stock. The stock’s closing bid price as of December 29, 2023, was $21.51, a figure that played a crucial role in determining the number of units allocated to the individual.

Aligning Interests with Company Performance

This deferral strategy allows the reporting person to potentially reap the advantages of future stock price movements, aligning their interests more closely with the company’s performance. It’s a clear signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects and a strong commitment to its success.

Other Noteworthy Financial Developments

Meanwhile, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has released a list of Community Reinvestment Act evaluations. Various banks have received satisfactory and outstanding ratings, reflecting their commitment to community development. The Internal Revenue Service has updated its frequently asked questions document related to refund claims for the employee retention tax credit. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve, Office of Comptroller of the Currency, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have released their final rule concerning Community Reinvestment Act regulations.

The new regulations give equal weight to retail and community development activities, reinforcing the importance of both sectors in the financial ecosystem. The regulatory bodies have also unveiled their 2023 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies for Community Reinvestment Act consideration, indicating their continued focus on elevating underprivileged communities.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

