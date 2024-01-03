Strategic Investor Cashes in on Zillow’s Stock Surge

A strategic investor has reaped a windfall from Zillow’s recent stock surge, cashing in on a bullish bet with a whopping 525% profit. The savvy investor initially secured call options to purchase approximately 3.4 million Zillow shares at $45 each. Following a 60% surge in Zillow’s stock price over the last two months of the year, the investor offloaded the options, pocketing around $39 million in profits.

Reinvestment in New Call Options

The investor didn’t just rest on their laurels. Over half of the profits were ploughed back into new call options, this time with a strike price of $65. This new position hints at a continued bullish sentiment, betting on a further 12% uptick in the value of the stock. This move reflects confidence in the ongoing rally in the residential real estate sector, spurred by expectations that mortgage rates have peaked.

Impact on Zillow’s Options Market

The investor’s maneuvers have left a significant footprint on Zillow’s options market. The volume of Zillow’s call options spiked, with 97,000 contracts compared to the 20-day average of 9,900. This substantial increase illustrates a robust bullish sentiment in the housing market. However, it’s important to note that the success of this ambitious approach is largely contingent on accurate predictions regarding mortgage rate stability and the decisions of the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Broader Market Trends

The broader market has been on an upward trajectory, buoyed by potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and falling mortgage costs, which could stimulate home buying activities. Nevertheless, any shift in optimism or unexpected rate hikes could potentially impact Zillow’s stock momentum and the outcome of the investor’s new options bet. As such, the investor’s bold strategy is a high-stakes game of prediction and timing.