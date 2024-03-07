Stranger Things Hits Broadway: 2025 Debut for The First Shadow, Auditions Open

New York City prepares for a nostalgic journey back to Hawkins with Stranger Things: The First Shadow setting its sights on a Broadway transfer. Casting notices have emerged, seeking talented actors and stage managers for the production, aiming for a grand opening in 2025. The buzz around the show's Broadway debut grew following comments from Louis McCartney, who expressed his eagerness to reprise his role as Henry Creel on the New York stage.

Broadway's Upside Down: Casting and Expectations

Principal auditions for Stranger Things: The First Shadow are set to commence later this month in New York City, with the production team also accepting video submissions from Equity members. This move marks a significant step towards the show's anticipated Broadway bow. McCartney's recent discussion with Deadline highlighted the excitement and uncertainty surrounding the project, underscoring the multitude of possibilities that lie ahead for the adaptation of this cultural phenomenon.

The Expansion of a Universe

While official confirmations remain pending, rumors of a Stranger Things stage trilogy have captivated fans, suggesting potential sequels in 2026 and 2028. Despite the speculative nature of these reports, the anticipation illustrates the enduring appeal of the Stranger Things universe. Authored by Kate Trefry, a key creative force behind the original series, the play delves deep into the lore of Hawkins, offering audiences a chance to experience the origins of this enigmatic world.

A Storied Beginning

Set in 1959, Stranger Things: The First Shadow introduces audiences to a seemingly ordinary town gripped by extraordinary events. The arrival of Henry Creel and his family unravels the dark underbelly of Hawkins, setting the stage for the epic saga that captivated global audiences through Netflix. With a decorated creative team at the helm, the play promises to elevate theatrical storytelling, drawing fans and newcomers into the heart of the Stranger Things mythos.

As the production gears up for its Broadway journey, the excitement surrounding Stranger Things: The First Shadow signals a new chapter for the beloved series. The adaptation not only offers a fresh perspective on the story's origins but also reaffirms the cultural impact of Stranger Things. As Broadway awaits the arrival of Hawkins, the anticipation underscores the boundless potential of storytelling, bridging the realms of television and theater.