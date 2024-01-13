en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Stranded Seal Pup Rescued and Released on Nantucket Island

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Stranded Seal Pup Rescued and Released on Nantucket Island

A seal pup, barely three weeks old, was found stranded and crying out for help on a road on Nantucket island. The incident occurred near Sesachacha Pond, a location significantly farther from the ocean than where such incidents usually take place. The distressed pup was spotted by a conscientious driver, who promptly alerted the Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket.

Rescue Operation

The rescue team comprised three dedicated individuals who sprung into action to ensure the safety of the young seal. They covered the pup with a towel, carefully lifting it uphill and securing it in an airline crate. The seal was described as ‘feisty’ and ‘really wiggly’ by Pam Murphy, the organization’s board president. Despite its ordeal, the pup did not appear to have any obvious injuries, a testament to its resilience.

Aftercare and Release

Following the rescue, the team placed the pup in a secluded spot near the ocean, where it could rest undisturbed and gradually muster the courage to return to the water. By Friday, the resilient pup had navigated its way back into the sea, a sign of its strong instinct for survival.

The Pupping Season and Challenges

The rescue of seal pups is not a rare occurrence on the island during pupping season, which spans from November to January. After about three weeks, seal pups become self-sufficient but sometimes get disoriented while searching for their mothers. The recent stormy seas around Nantucket, which is currently under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory, may have contributed to the disorientation of young seals like this one.

0
United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, initially postponed due to strikes by Hollywood’s writers and actors, is set to light up the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night. The prestigious event, celebrating television’s finest, will be broadcast on Fox, despite grappling with a historic low audience during the last ceremony in September
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold
3 mins ago
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
4 mins ago
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa Amid Ongoing Security Efforts
2 mins ago
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa Amid Ongoing Security Efforts
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
2 mins ago
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
US and UK Unleash Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Attacks
2 mins ago
US and UK Unleash Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
2 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
3 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
4 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
5 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
6 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
6 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
8 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
9 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app