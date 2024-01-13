Stranded Seal Pup Rescued and Released on Nantucket Island

A seal pup, barely three weeks old, was found stranded and crying out for help on a road on Nantucket island. The incident occurred near Sesachacha Pond, a location significantly farther from the ocean than where such incidents usually take place. The distressed pup was spotted by a conscientious driver, who promptly alerted the Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket.

Rescue Operation

The rescue team comprised three dedicated individuals who sprung into action to ensure the safety of the young seal. They covered the pup with a towel, carefully lifting it uphill and securing it in an airline crate. The seal was described as ‘feisty’ and ‘really wiggly’ by Pam Murphy, the organization’s board president. Despite its ordeal, the pup did not appear to have any obvious injuries, a testament to its resilience.

Aftercare and Release

Following the rescue, the team placed the pup in a secluded spot near the ocean, where it could rest undisturbed and gradually muster the courage to return to the water. By Friday, the resilient pup had navigated its way back into the sea, a sign of its strong instinct for survival.

The Pupping Season and Challenges

The rescue of seal pups is not a rare occurrence on the island during pupping season, which spans from November to January. After about three weeks, seal pups become self-sufficient but sometimes get disoriented while searching for their mothers. The recent stormy seas around Nantucket, which is currently under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory, may have contributed to the disorientation of young seals like this one.