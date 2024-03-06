Storytellers Band Brings Bluegrass Bliss to Old Town Center, Cottonwood March 8

The Old Town Center for the Arts is set to host 'An Evening of Musical Stories' with the renowned Storytellers bluegrass band, adding a vibrant note to Cottonwood's cultural calendar. This progressive bluegrass ensemble, known for their deep roots in the Southern California music scene, promises an unforgettable night of music on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m., backed by the support of the Best Western Cottonwood Inn.

Rise from Street Corners to Stage Lights

In an astonishingly short span of just one year, The Storytellers transitioned from busking on the bustling street corners of Los Angeles to performing at bars, taverns, and music festivals across California. Their journey is marked by a blend of soulful harmonies, intricate acoustic arrangements, and a unique bluegrassy vibe, illustrating their rapid ascent in the folk and bluegrass music circles. Notably, their music pays homage to legends like The Stanley Brothers and Doc Watson, while also infusing their performances with original storytelling and improvisation.

Musical Mastery and Diverse Backgrounds

The ensemble's makeup is as diverse as their musical influences. Scott Diehl brings his guitar and vocal talents, shaped by nights under the desert stars. Lance Frantzich, on bass and vocals, carries a rich history in theater and music, honing his craft in California's Central Valley and Los Angeles' vibrant arts scene. Tyler Emerson, the fiddle maestro, and Steve Stelmach, on washboard and percussion, round out the group with their multi-instrumental prowess, contributing to the band's dynamic and engaging performances.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Tickets for this special event are available at $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating, promising an accessible evening of high-quality entertainment. Those interested in experiencing The Storytellers' captivating blend of traditional bluegrass, folk, and country blues, are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly. More information on the concert, as well as other upcoming events at the Old Town Center for the Arts, can be found on their official website.

As The Storytellers prepare to take the stage in Cottonwood, their performance not only celebrates the enduring appeal of bluegrass music but also underscores the vibrant local arts scene's ability to attract talent of such caliber. This event promises to be a highlight for both the band and the community, fostering a deeper appreciation for the storytelling power of music.