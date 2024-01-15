en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

StoryCorps and Tōnr: Reshaping the Dialogue Around Black History in America

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
StoryCorps and Tōnr: Reshaping the Dialogue Around Black History in America

StoryCorps, the nation-renowned organization committed to preserving personal narratives and conversations, is all set to conduct a month-long recording session at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis. The event, scheduled to run from January 10 to February 10, is a collaboration with WKNO, the local PBS member station. The recording sessions will take place in the StoryCorps MobileBooth, a traveling recording studio.

StoryCorps Returns to Memphis

This is the second time StoryCorps has chosen Memphis as its recording destination, following a successful stint at Crosstown Concourse in 2019. The decision to set up base at the central library this time was made with an aim to increase accessibility, according to regional manager Eldon Holliday.

‘Brightness in Black’ Project

StoryCorps is currently concentrating on a unique project named ‘Brightness in Black’. The goal is to gather uplifting narratives about the African American experience and catalyze a shift in the broader dialogue around Black history in America.

Tōnr: A Boost to ‘Brightness in Black’

Adding to the ‘Brightness in Black’ project, a new web application called Tōnr has been developed by Vox engineers and designers. Tōnr aims to address the bias in the filters of photo apps that often wash out the skin tones of black and brown people. The application, developed using JavaScript and Photoshop, features filters that emphasize color, enhance undertones, and heighten the saturation of the skin. The project is open source with plans for future expansion, including more filters and mobile application development for iOS and Android.

Participation in the StoryCorps Sessions

Each recording session lasts for 40 minutes and is free of charge. The sessions are facilitated, with options for both in-person and virtual participation. However, prospective participants are required to register online. The initiative stands as a testament to the importance of documenting personal and historical stories for future generations.

The combined efforts of StoryCorps and the Tōnr application are anticipated to provide a platform for the African American community to share their experiences and reshape the narrative of Black history in America.

0
History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
5 mins ago
National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History
It’s a monumental moment for Ireland’s historical and cultural preservation as the National Library of Ireland secures the Bonar Law Collection, an unparalleled assembly of Irish cartography and prints. This acquisition, a trove of close to 10,000 maps and 9,000 prints, some tracing their lineage back to the 16th century, is the brainchild of the
National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History
Joseph Nye Reflects on Today's Challenges in Light of the 1960s Crises
36 mins ago
Joseph Nye Reflects on Today's Challenges in Light of the 1960s Crises
Mike Sadler: The Celestial Navigator Who Guided SAS Raiders in WWII
37 mins ago
Mike Sadler: The Celestial Navigator Who Guided SAS Raiders in WWII
Carolyn Oxtoby: The 'Patron Saint of Sixth Street' Passes Away
10 mins ago
Carolyn Oxtoby: The 'Patron Saint of Sixth Street' Passes Away
Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker Prepares for Departure: A Transition in the Royal Household
10 mins ago
Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker Prepares for Departure: A Transition in the Royal Household
Nigeria's First Coup: The Men Behind the Revolution
29 mins ago
Nigeria's First Coup: The Men Behind the Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
17 seconds
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
24 seconds
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
30 seconds
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
34 seconds
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
4 mins
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
4 mins
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
5 mins
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
5 mins
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers
5 mins
Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
28 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
37 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
51 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
56 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app