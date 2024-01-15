StoryCorps and Tōnr: Reshaping the Dialogue Around Black History in America

StoryCorps, the nation-renowned organization committed to preserving personal narratives and conversations, is all set to conduct a month-long recording session at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis. The event, scheduled to run from January 10 to February 10, is a collaboration with WKNO, the local PBS member station. The recording sessions will take place in the StoryCorps MobileBooth, a traveling recording studio.

StoryCorps Returns to Memphis

This is the second time StoryCorps has chosen Memphis as its recording destination, following a successful stint at Crosstown Concourse in 2019. The decision to set up base at the central library this time was made with an aim to increase accessibility, according to regional manager Eldon Holliday.

‘Brightness in Black’ Project

StoryCorps is currently concentrating on a unique project named ‘Brightness in Black’. The goal is to gather uplifting narratives about the African American experience and catalyze a shift in the broader dialogue around Black history in America.

Tōnr: A Boost to ‘Brightness in Black’

Adding to the ‘Brightness in Black’ project, a new web application called Tōnr has been developed by Vox engineers and designers. Tōnr aims to address the bias in the filters of photo apps that often wash out the skin tones of black and brown people. The application, developed using JavaScript and Photoshop, features filters that emphasize color, enhance undertones, and heighten the saturation of the skin. The project is open source with plans for future expansion, including more filters and mobile application development for iOS and Android.

Participation in the StoryCorps Sessions

Each recording session lasts for 40 minutes and is free of charge. The sessions are facilitated, with options for both in-person and virtual participation. However, prospective participants are required to register online. The initiative stands as a testament to the importance of documenting personal and historical stories for future generations.

The combined efforts of StoryCorps and the Tōnr application are anticipated to provide a platform for the African American community to share their experiences and reshape the narrative of Black history in America.