StormTracker 13 Predicts Significant Snowfall Early Next Week

Forecasters from StormTracker 13 have raised the alarm for a significant snow event across the region, set to commence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and continue through to Wednesday. The snowstorm is anticipated to be the most severe on Tuesday afternoon, a departure from previous snow incidents this winter due to the expected accumulation.

Anticipated Snow Accumulation

Unlike previous snow events, the upcoming storm is notable for the temperatures, which are predicted to remain low enough for the snow to pile up on the ground. The forecasted snow accumulation ranges between 3-5 inches in lower elevation areas and 4-7 inches in higher elevations.

Preparation and Precaution

Ahead of the snow event, residents in the affected regions are urged to make necessary preparations, including readying their shovels. With slick roads, reduced visibility, and blowing snow expected to cause major travel impacts, caution is advised.

Staying Updated

As the frosty air ensues with the snow system, lows are expected to plunge below zero with wind chills hitting close to negative 30 degrees. To stay abreast of the evolving weather conditions, the public is encouraged to download the StormTracker 13 weather app.