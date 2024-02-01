Stormont Vail Health Acquires Capitol Tower, Boosts Administrative and Support Services

Healthcare organization Stormont Vail Health has successfully finalized the acquisition of the Capitol Tower, a strategically located building in downtown Topeka, Kansas. The organization intends to utilize the newly acquired property as its hub for administrative and support services, a move set to bolster its operations.

Stormont Vail Health: Expansion and Consolidation

Stormont Vail Health's acquisition is indicative of its expansion strategy and dedication to enhancing its support for clinical operations. By relocating various administrative functions into a single location, the healthcare provider aims to create additional space for clinical services. This strategy aligns with the organization's overarching mission to deliver comprehensive health care of the highest quality to the communities it serves.

About Capitol Tower

Capitol Tower, known for its proximity to the Capital Building, is a seven-story structure boasting 143,934 square feet of office space and an additional 300 covered parking spaces. Previously, the building accommodated offices of renowned companies such as Colgate Palmolive and Hill's Pet Nutrition. With its ample space and strategic location, it stands as an ideal hub for Stormont Vail Health's administrative and support services.

The Road Ahead

In the wake of the acquisition, Stormont Vail Health has unveiled plans for a phased relocation of some departments to the new facility. The healthcare organization plans to initiate these moves throughout 2024, demonstrating a clear vision for the future of its operations.

Dr. Rob Kenagy, the President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition. He stressed that the move will greatly enhance the support for clinical operations and provide room for additional clinical services - a commitment to the continuous improvement of their healthcare services.