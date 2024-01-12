Storm Shuts Down US Air Travel: Nearly 2000 Flights Canceled

A severe winter storm sweeping across the United States has triggered the cancellation of nearly 2,000 flights on a single Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The storm’s icy grip has been felt most keenly at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport – the nation’s aviation hub, which saw over 400 outgoing and 380 incoming flights grounded. Delays, averaging two hours, added to the travel turmoil.

The Ripple Effect

Chicago’s Midway International Airport was also significantly impacted, registering 140 outgoing and 136 incoming flight cancellations. But the storm’s reach extended beyond Chicago. Airports in Denver, Milwaukee, and Seattle, located in the storm’s path across the Western and Midwest regions, also experienced major disruptions. Meanwhile, a line of thunderstorms stretching from Kentucky to Southern Mississippi moved eastward, affecting cities such as Memphis, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

Midwest in the Midst of Snowfall

The Midwest, blanketed in snowfall, saw airport operations in cities like Detroit and Minneapolis severely affected. Among the airlines, Southwest bore the brunt with 386 canceled flights and an additional 676 delays. The winter storm prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings, spurred by arctic temperatures, significant snow accumulation, and strong winds.

Life-Threatening Conditions

Life-threatening conditions are expected in Iowa – a crucial state in the run-up to the presidential election, just before its caucuses. These could possibly be the coldest on record. Wisconsin and Michigan are bracing for significant snowfall, with parts of Wisconsin expected to receive up to 15 inches of snow. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is also on high alert for delays and cancellations as the region prepares for extremely low wind chill temperatures and strong winds. The Southwest Power Pool, in response to the storm, issued advisories to energy operations due to the risk of power outages.

The situation is far from over. Meteorologists predict a line of thunderstorms from Dallas Fort Worth to Virginia, which could further produce snow, exacerbating the already critical situation. As the storm rages on, the ripple effect continues to touch lives, disrupting travel plans and stirring concerns about the power supply in the face of plummeting temperatures.