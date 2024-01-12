en English
Disaster

Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power

Arkansas was plunged into darkness as a storm swept across the state on Thursday night, causing power outages that affected over 28,000 residents. According to the data from PowerOutages.us, the blackout impacted both the central and eastern regions of Arkansas, leaving 28,683 customers powerless as of Friday morning.

Preparations and Impact

In anticipation of the severe weather, Entergy Arkansas, the state’s largest energy provider, had linemen inspect power lines and equipment while also conducting tree trimming operations. Despite these preventative measures, the storm’s intensity led to widespread power outages. The storm was marked by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

The largest affected area was along and on either side of Arkansas 98, according to Entergy Corporation. They reported 1,024 customer locations without power in its Magnolia service area. Additionally, Ouachita Electric Cooperative also reported about 3,767 affected customers.

Tornado Watch and Injury

Although the tornado watch for central Arkansas was lifted, the warning remained in effect for the eastern region. The storm’s impact was not only limited to power outages. The Independence County Sheriff’s Office reported at least one injury incident where an individual sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on a trailer near Oil Trough.

Future Weather Predictions

On top of this, the storm brought a brief period of intense rainfall, raising January’s rainfall total to exactly 3.0 inches. Moreover, there is a forecast for wintry precipitation and snow impacts in the region, suggesting that the residents of Arkansas may have to brace for more extreme weather conditions in the coming days.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

