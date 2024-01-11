en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Storm-Induced Power Outages Affect Thousands across Susquehanna Valley

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Storm-Induced Power Outages Affect Thousands across Susquehanna Valley

In the wake of a formidable storm that swept across the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, thousands of residents were left grappling with power outages. The majority of the affected regions regained their power by the following day, but certain areas remained disconnected, with restoration efforts continuing unabated. York County was one such region where the local utility company, Met-Ed, sought the aid of independent contractors to expedite the restoration process.

Addressing Infrastructure Damage

Specifically, on Ironstone Hill Road in York Township, crews were seen addressing a compromised utility pole. The pole, reported to be leaning precariously, had also suffered from a snapped power line, posing a danger to the local community and contributing to the power outage. The immediate response of the utility crews and independent contractors played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the residents and the swift restoration of power services.

Locals Express Concern

Andrea Campbell, a local resident, voiced her concerns over the incident. She expressed hope that such situations would not recur, highlighting the difficulty experienced by those affected. Power outages not only disrupt everyday life but also pose significant challenges, especially for those working from home or depending on electrically powered medical equipment. Campbell’s sentiments echo a collective longing for reliable power infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of extreme weather events.

Restoration Efforts Continue

Despite the challenges, Met-Ed remained optimistic regarding the restoration process. The company announced its expectation to have power fully restored to the majority of its customers by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. This statement served as a beacon of hope for those still without power, promising a swift return to normalcy. As the restoration efforts persist, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust power infrastructure, capable of withstanding the vagaries of nature.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
Riverland Community College Honors MLK's Legacy: An Insight into Todd Lippert's Keynote Speech
In acknowledging the significant legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Riverland Community College is eager to host its annual celebration event. This commemoration, open to all, is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in the Lecture Hall on campus. The evening’s agenda is filled with music, food, scholarship awards for students from Albert Lea,
Riverland Community College Honors MLK's Legacy: An Insight into Todd Lippert's Keynote Speech
OPEC Slashes Oil Production, Triggers Potential Global Market Shift
1 min ago
OPEC Slashes Oil Production, Triggers Potential Global Market Shift
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
1 min ago
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Harris County's Handling of Sexual Assault Cases: A Disturbing Revelation
57 seconds ago
Harris County's Handling of Sexual Assault Cases: A Disturbing Revelation
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
1 min ago
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530
1 min ago
Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
1 min
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
1 min
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
1 min
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
2 mins
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
3 mins
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
3 mins
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
3 mins
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
Right-Wing Parties Gain Ground in EU Elections, Signaling Political Shift
3 mins
Right-Wing Parties Gain Ground in EU Elections, Signaling Political Shift
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
6 mins
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app